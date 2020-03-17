Search

Coronavirus Threat: Ekta Kapoor and Richa Chadha debate over the issue!

Updated: Mar 17, 2020, 08:32 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ekta Kapoor and Richa Chadha got into a debate over the Coronavirus threat on Twitter. See it here!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Accounts/Ekta Kapoor and Richa Chadha
The Coronavirus threat is real, and so is the danger it brings along. This is no news that people are running away from the hospitals and that can only lead to more unrest and unsafe environment.

Amidst all this, comedian Aditi Mittal took to her Twitter account and shared her thoughts on the situation. She said that all those running away from the hospitals in India when they have symptoms of Coronavirus is the best indicator of the trust they have with the state and government.

Take a look:

Richa Chadha wrote +1 and also wrote nobody condones this behaviour. Here is the tweet:

Ekta Kapoor didn't agree with Richa and Aditi and wrote this had less to do with the authorities and more to do with irresponsibility. Here is the tweet:

Chadha had an opposing view and wrote that this issue cannot be politicised, since the political parties in each state are different. Read the entire tweet right here:

Kapoor wrote that fear and panic understood but it was still irresponsible. She also said she respects her point of view:

