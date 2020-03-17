Coronavirus Threat: Ekta Kapoor and Richa Chadha debate over the issue!

The Coronavirus threat is real, and so is the danger it brings along. This is no news that people are running away from the hospitals and that can only lead to more unrest and unsafe environment.

Amidst all this, comedian Aditi Mittal took to her Twitter account and shared her thoughts on the situation. She said that all those running away from the hospitals in India when they have symptoms of Coronavirus is the best indicator of the trust they have with the state and government.

Take a look:

All these people running away from hospitals and medical authorities in India when they have symptoms of #Covid19 is the best indicator of the relationship and trust that the average Indian citizen has with the state and government. — aditi mittal (@awryaditi) March 15, 2020

Richa Chadha wrote +1 and also wrote nobody condones this behaviour. Here is the tweet:

+1

Though no one condones this behaviour. https://t.co/lxY0EkjF5e — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Ekta Kapoor didn't agree with Richa and Aditi and wrote this had less to do with the authorities and more to do with irresponsibility. Here is the tweet:

I don’t agree! It’s not d time to politisize a pandemic !ths has less to do with d authorities that are risking their own lives ...n more to do with irresponsibility!wanna see if they would run if they were getting a reward!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 15, 2020

Chadha had an opposing view and wrote that this issue cannot be politicised, since the political parties in each state are different. Read the entire tweet right here:

Can’t possibly politicise this Ekta, cuz the political parties in each state are different, and people have been infected pan-India. Those who ran away, evaded quarantine are irresponsible, but if you ask them why, it’s a general mistrust of authorities. Not making this up. https://t.co/NbzhuqdJvp — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) March 15, 2020

Kapoor wrote that fear and panic understood but it was still irresponsible. She also said she respects her point of view:

Fear n panic understood it’s still irresponsible! N no excuse is justified ! Ppl r scared n will blame fear on anything n anyone ! We shud b mature enough not to buy it ! Anyways respect ur point of view tho:) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 15, 2020

