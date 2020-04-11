Coronavirus: Viral PSA explains how social distancing works with ping pong balls, mousetraps

A screengrab from the video posted by Ohio Department of Health on Twitter

With the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak wrecking havoc across the globe and claiming scores of lives, social distancing and staying at home has become the only way to contain the spread of the virus. But even as people tend to forget maintaining distance among each other, they have to be reminded of the harmful consequences of not doing so. And some PSAs going viral explain the importance of practicing social distance.

A PSA posted by the Ohio Department of Health on their Twitter account effectively explains how social distancing works with ping-pong balls and mousetraps. The viral video is captioned, “Social distancing works. We are all #InThisTogetherOhio.

Posted on Thursday, the received more than 14.7 million views with over 57,600 likes and was retweeted more than 34,700 times. The users commenting on the post said that the video perfectly explains how social distance works and how important it has become to practice it.

Perfect analogy! If only enough people cared enough to do the right thing. — The Henry Manor Event Center (@TheHenryManor) April 9, 2020

Keep up the good work! Keep flattening the curve, Ohio!! — Bob Nunnally (@BobNBC4) April 9, 2020

Great ad. I love how innovative, creative & brave Ohio has been in confronting this virus! — Aria (@aria606) April 10, 2020

@AdCouncil How do we get this on every network across the country? — Megan Robertson (@MegRobertson) April 9, 2020

What do you think about the video?

