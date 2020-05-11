Coronavirus Warriors: Sahar police constable welcomed home with open arms after battling COVID-19

In an heartening development, a Mumbai Police cop attached to the Sahar police station was welcomed home with open arms and thunderous applause after he successfully overcame the coronavirus epidemic. The good news was shared by Mumbai Police on their official Twitter handle on the eve of mothers day.

Roll out the 'Red Carpets'



For one of our PC, tested +ve for Covid, was successfully treated and discharged from 7Hills.

He was welcomed back with open arms(figuratively) by his colleagues at Sahar PS.#TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/OCmEE3ftNs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 10, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Mumbai Police shared an inspiring video where a police constable can be seen walking towards his home as his colleagues welcome him by showering flower petals amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. The video which begins with the text 'Homecoming' talks about the police constable being tested positive and undergoing treatment at Seven Hills Hospital.

The 21-seconds video clip then goes on to inform citizens that the Sahar police constable successfully defeated COVID-19 infection and was welcomed back home with open arms. The video concludes with the Mumbai Police team wishing the constable a healthy life ahead.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 200 retweets and about 25,000 views with hundreds of netizens taking to the comments section of the post to shower praise on the Mumbai Police personnel. One user said, "The only god comes in white robes or khaki uniforms.. all other god are useless in these testing times...," while another user commented, "God bless, & best wishes to him & entire police force which is working relentlessly." A third user wrote, "Love u Mumbai police ! Big love from Madrid, Spain!!!"

Earlier, on the eve of Mother's Day, the Mumbai Police paid rich tributes to the mothers of the frontline warriors who have been leading India's fight against the global pandemic. Sharing a heartwarming video, Mumbai Police wished all the mothers with the tagline, "My Aai Strongest."

Here's how netizens reacted to the cop's 'Homecoming':

