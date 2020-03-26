Coronavirus scare: Motorcyclist hits sub inspector while cutting through nakabandi in Vasai

A Police Sub Inspector attached to the Waliv police station was allegedly injured when a motorcyclist tried to escape breaking the police blockade held for the Block down due to coronavirus near Evershine Circle Vasai East today morning.

The police sub inspector identified as Sanil Patil, sustained serious head injury and is undergoing treatment at ICS Hospital. The incident took place near Evershine Circle Vasai East when a blockade was held by the Vasai police considering the total lock-down due to the COVID-19.

The police officer and the police staff were checking vehicles during nakabandi when a few motorcyclist were roaming freely in the area for unnecessary reason. When the accused motorcyclist turned came, the police officer asked him to stop the bike but all of a sudden he increased the speed of his bike and tried to escape by breaking the police blockade.

In the process, the motorcyclist hit sub inspector Patil who came in his way. As soon as the bike hit Patil, he fell down on the road. The police staff rushed and caught the accused, and came to Patil's aid and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital.

The accused rider, wh has been caught was identified as Sahlad Rakesh Rajbhar (22), a resident of Vakan Pada area in Nalasopara East. "We have registered a case and arrested the accused under section 353, 333, 279, 337 and 338 of IPC and 184 of motor vehicle act," said PRO Hemant Katkar from Palghar district police.

Patil's condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment, he added.

