Coronavirus Lockdown: This teacher's jugaad to shoot online class wins praises!

It has been a challenge for teachers to virtually conduct classes, with lack of resources and training being one of the main reasons. As teachers struggle to take online lectures remotely, this lecturer is going the extra mile to ensure her students learn their daily lessons without any hindrances.

A video of a chemistry teacher has gone viral on social media, for the way she records her lectures. A week ago, Moumita B from Pune, took to her LinkedIn profile to share a video of herself taking a class online. What's interesting is the way she has placed her smartphone to record her lectures properly. She said in the caption of the video that she did a 'jugaad' to take classes from her home as she did not have a tripod to hold her phone.

In the video, the teacher can be seen taking her class holding chalk and with a blackboard behind her, as she stands in front of her smartphone camera. The camera is affixed to a cloth hanger with the help of scrunchies on its either side. The cloth hanger is hanging from an object seemingly attached to the ceiling and it tied to a chair under it in order to be placed accordingly. The video further shows how such an arrangement helps in the board being perfectly visible for students watching the lecture online.

The video shared on LinkedIn a week ago garnered over two lakh views with more than 7,800 likes and over 600 comments. The clip of the teacher also made its way to Twitter with users sharing the screenshots of it and praising her for being passionate over her profession. A user shared a screengrab of the video and said in the caption, "I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture that makes me overwhelmed.

I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed. #COVID19India

A forest officer also shared a screengrab of the video on Twitter and said, "There is so much of positivity and hope in this picture."

There is so much of positivity and hope in this picture. Click on the pic - to see the commitment of this chemistry teacher.

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:

Very Committed Guru, the school authorities should provide proper tech for the teachers and enable them.



Such teachers are blessing to the kids

That's why we should invest in our teachers

Dedicated and Committed to her occupation. Respect

The will and determination

While i appreciate the ingenuity of the teacher can the schools/ governments/ NGOs/ Social workers proactively assist the teaching staff so that they can perform their duty better.

Much of our problems is we don't realise people like these are true heroes .

wow.... amazing commitment towards building future generations..

What do you think about the video?

