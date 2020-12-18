Corporate leaders join Oxfam India's fundraising walkathon for migrant workers hit most by the pandemic

The ongoing pandemic is, in a way, a litmus test for humanity. On one hand, it has unsparingly widened social and economic fault-lines and laid bare cruel inequalities and on the other, shown us that we are at our best when we stand up for and by each other. During the lockdown, while thousands of vulnerable and hapless Indian citizens, described as ‘migrants’ in their own country, walked thousands of miles to reach home, there were many others who watched in dismay and horror and resolved to do their bit.

Stories of impromptu community kitchens, fundraising drives by citizens, and generosity of transport companies also emerged to remind us to look for the good that prevails when all seems lost.

India's corporate sector watched too and many of its celebrated leaders decided to join Oxfam India's fundraising walkathon in support of migrant workers. Not only did they decide to participate in the 2020 virtual Trailwalker challenge but they also motivated their teams to join. What emerged was a mosaic of goodwill that grew beyond routine gestures of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). We share a few heartwarming stories featuring some of India’s most respected corporate chiefs and their thoughts on being part of the Oxfam Trailwalker challenge.

1. Sunil Bhaskaran, CEO and MD, AirAsia India- Sunil Bhaskaran may have not addressed the media about the value of virtual networking, observing millennial start-ups, running a successful aviation company, and brainstorming ways to navigate the pandemic as a leader, but he was busy finding ways to make a difference to others. Struck by the devastation suffered by migrant workers during the lockdown, he decided to join the virtual edition of Oxfam India’s Trailwalker and says, "I feel immensely excited to be able to offer my support to Oxfam India as they dedicate this year’s fundraising walkathon to those who walked on foot for thousands of miles. AirAsia India, along with certain individuals, government, and non-government organizations launched the 'Umeed Ki Udaan' initiative a few months ago, to fly stranded migrant workers back home to be with their families during the lockdown. That the migrant workers who feed our economy with their toil, have been marginalised to this extent, was a collective wake-up call that cannot be ignored. I could not have just let this time go by without doing something to show my support for them and I am proud of the Allstar (AirAsia India employees) team for having joined me in this journey towards uplifting the lives of the lesser privileged."

2. Atul Shinghal, Founder and CEO of Scripbox- While helming a major digital financial service that envisions helping millions of families achieve financial freedom, Atul is aware of disconcerting grassroots realities and the impact being empathetically proactive has on human lives. As a fitness enthusiast and passionate change maker, Atul enjoys taking up the Oxfam Trailwalker challenge and is often accompanied by his family. This year, given the urgency of the cause, he also encouraged his colleagues to participate and do their bit for migrant workers. Thanks to him, more than 20 employees from Scripbox registered within two days to take on the challenge that had to go virtual this year due to the pandemic. As he says, “In an ideal world, we would not need to see so much inequality right before our eyes. Those of us who can must do something. I am glad Oxfam gave us the opportunity to show up as a team to help our migrant workers. We hope to do a lot more in the times to come."



Shanthi Padmanabhan is the Country Head, Customer Success at Salesforce India

3. Shanthi Padmanabhan, Country Head, Customer Success at Salesforce India-This Chennai-based corporate leader clocked 100 kms in 10 days in solidarity with migrant workers and completed the Oxfam Trailwalker challenge in style. Committed to the walkathon despite her busy schedule, Shanthi rose early every morning and walked for about 4 kms. She also took all her work calls while walking and the last lap for the day was completed in the evening on her terrace while listening to podcasts and music. 60% of the employees in her team are now dedicated Trailwalkers thanks to her. As she says, "For me, finding a larger purpose in what we do is very important. In 2020, I had set a target of completing at least 56 hours of voluntary service for every member of my team, in line with Salesforce Values. Then came the COVID-19 onslaught, and the tragic mass migration of workers. When Oxfam India floated the first edition of the virtual Trailwalker to help these workers, I decided to sign up and so did several members of my team. Doing 100kms in 10 days seemed insurmountable when I began. But motivating each other as a team - albeit virtually and drawing inspiration from the images of the migrant workers, helped us pull it off!"

4. Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India- That Bangalore-based, global citizen Paul Dupuis heads a Human Resources (HR) company, is not surprising. For him, all human-beings have equal value and unfathomable potential. A thinker and a corporate philosopher, Paul is somebody who wants to not just excel in corporate boardrooms but in life as well. And one way of doing this, he feels is by "giving back" to the most vulnerable sections of society. His company strives to enable people to realise their true potential and helping those in need is also a part of the same big picture. He says, "We at Randstad are passionate about helping people realize their true potential. We take our role very seriously, as we support people to move forward through gainful employment and organizations grow in the process. Our global CSR initiative — Randstad with Heart — enables all 38,000 employees to choose a cause they feel passionate about or propose one. They let their heart speak."

"Oxfam Trailwalker is touted as India's Biggest Walkathon for a Cause – to change lives. This is closely aligned to my mission to not just do well, but also do good. To be successful at what you do is admirable, but it’s equally important to give back to the society that enabled you to do well, to help others around you move forward. Oxfam gave us this incredible opportunity and a chance to reaffirm one of my core mantras which is; "keep the legs moving and good things happen". With more than 100 colleagues from Randstad India and Global participating in the Oct-Nov 2020 challenge along with the entire senior leadership team, we are aiming at creating a greater and meaningful impact in the upcoming challenges. Needless to say, we are indeed very proud of our continued association with Oxfam."



Vikram Utamsingh, India Country Head, Alvarez and Marsal(A&M)

5. Vikram Utamsingh, India Country Head, Alvarez and Marsal (A&M)-V ikram Utamsingh’s credo is that charity begins at home and hence the global firm he heads, sees itself as a global family in constant search of opportunities to make a difference. He says, “We must also look for ways to help those in need and this year, we encouraged our employees to find motivation in a fitness challenge that took care of more than just their own well-being. Over 122 of our employees divided themselves into 20 teams and took up the Oxfam Trailwalker Challenge."

He, of course, led from the front to show how corporates can walk their CSR talk and adds, "This is not a time to stay in our bubble. We all have to show up for each other and reach out to those who need a helping hand to survive this pandemic with dignity."

