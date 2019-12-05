Corporators: CSMT road revamp cause of accidents

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

While Mumbaikars are happy with the pedestrian-friendly makeover at the junction in front of CSMT, which gives them more space to walk and accessibility to cross roads, corporators have opposed the move.

They say there is an increase in the number of accidents involving vehicles there. While the BMC administration said on Wednesday that the initiative is a pilot project for two months and already has permissions from traffic police and the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, the chairman of the Standing Committee has asked the civic administration to come up with a concrete solution.

Congress corporator Javed Juneja had raised the issue of the increasing number of accidents last week due to the bollards and narrow roads in front of the BMC headquarters. Many corporators backed him and protested the initiative taken up by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the BMC.

In a written response to the corporator's concerns, the BMC administration said the initiative is a pilot project. "It will help pedestrians cross the roads easily and the changes have been done according to suggestions and objections by local residents, pedestrians and traffic police during the implementation," said an officer from the BMC.

