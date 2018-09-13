'Corridor with China is Pakistan's economic future'

international

Citing a report from UK-based Financial Times, top officials said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government would be looking to renegotiate the trade pact signed with Beijing a decade ago

Qamar Javed Bajwa

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor or CPEC is the economic future of Pakistan and its security will never be compromised, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Rawalpindi.

The statement came amid reports that the newly elected government, led by Imran Khan, is reviewing the deals in the Belt and Road Initiative seeking renegotiation on the trade pact with China. A statement on the official twitter account of the Pakistan government read, "Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is economic future of Pakistan and its security will never be compromised."

Kulsoom Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif

Sharif, daughter in Lahore for Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law were released from the high security Adiala Jail on a three-day parole to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who died in London. Kulsoom Nawaz died in a London hospital on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. She was 68. Her body will be brought back and buried in the Lahore residence of the Sharif family.

