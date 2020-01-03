Cosmetic surgeon accused of raping TV actress granted anticipatory bail

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Noted cosmetic surgeon Dr Viral Desai, who was accused by a television actress of rape in August last year, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Sessions Court. The complainant had filed a complaint against Dr Viral Desai, alleging that he tried to sexually assault her in his clinic on August 9, 2019. Based on the complaint, a case of rape was registered.

Desai has claimed that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship and that she had purposefully misrepresented the facts in her complaint. He submitted evidence in the form of photographs and WhatsApp messages exchanged with the complainant, which showed that he and the complainant were in a consensual relationship since last few years. Dr Desai drew the attention of the court to the fact that immediately after the alleged incident of rape, the complainant herself took the doctor for dinner to a restaurant from his clinic and continued to chat with him on a regular basis.

Additional Sessions Judge Kalpana S Hore granted relief to Dr Desai on November 19, 2019. Dr Desai's counsel, Parvez Memon, senior partner of MZM Legal, pointed out to the court that the complainant is a 42-year-old actress who is going through a troubled marriage and is amidst a divorce case in the family court. There cannot have been a relationship on the basis of a promise of marriage as the complainant was already married, argued Memon. "We are happy with the order of the anticipatory bail passed by the court. This is the triumph of truth and justice over falsehood and malice," said Memon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever