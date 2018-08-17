Cosmos Bank Attack: As ATMs remain shut, people queue up at branches to get money

national

Even though the Cosmos Co-operative Bank authorities said that bank accounts are safe, many waited for hours to know their balance and transaction details

A CCTV grab shows people inside one of the branches of the bank

Even though the authorities of Cosmos Co-operative Bank had said on August 14 that their ATMs would remain closed for just two days following a major security breach at its Pune branch, account holders continue to face a harrowing time in withdrawing money. As even the online banking facilities have been suspended, people are now making a beeline outside branches to check their balance and withdraw money for their daily needs.

People have been in a state of panic since the day the bank lost Rs 94 crore due to a malware attack on its system. Though the authorities had made it clear that nothing was wrong with people's accounts and their money was safe, many just approached the bank to get their account statements and transaction details.

A huge rush was seen at the Pimpri-Chinchwad, Parvati, Tilak Road and Satara Road branches on Wednesday. Even before the bank opened at 11 am, people were seen waiting in queues to withdraw money. The situation is likely to be the same next week, as the bank would be closed on Friday for Pateti.

Speaking to mid-day, a Satara Road resident Roopali Shinde said, "Nowadays we hardly keep large amounts of cash at home because we have facilities like ATMs. I had to rush to the bank to withdraw money for my son's school fee."

Another resident Prasanna Paygude, whose father is admitted in a hospital, said, "The biggest problem is that I transferred a huge amount to my account in Cosmos bank just a day or two before the incident. The bank has blocked online transaction services and shut ATMs as well. It's not possible for me to wait, as I have to pay hospital bills."

Also read: Cosmos Bank Attack: State police to set up SIT, even as customers left cash-strapped

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates