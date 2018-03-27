Cost plus 50 per cent as MSP to farmers another 'jumla': Congress

'Shockingly, it filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that farmers can never be given the same for it will lead to market distortion,' said Congress spokesperson



Representation pic

The Congress on Monday termed the Narendra Modi government's claim of ensuring MSP at "50 per cent more than actual cost of production" to farmers another "jumla" and accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley "blatantly" lying in his budget speech. "In the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP had made a promise to India's farmers of giving ‘Cost + 50 per cent' as MSP.

"Shockingly, it filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that farmers can never be given the same for it will lead to market distortion," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He said Jaitley "blatantly lied" in his budget speech 2018-19, claiming the government has already given ‘Cost+50 per cent' as MSP to farmers and will continue to do so, saying the the report of ‘Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices' 2018-19 (Rabi Marketing Season), which forms the basis for determination of MSP of wheat, gram etc makes it clear that the government has not given ‘Cost + 50 per cent' as MSP in any crop.

"Modi government is also not telling the Parliament that cost of different crops varies in different states. Based on the cost calculated by the government in different states, it is apparent that MSP is lower by 24 per cent to 32 per cent of cost of production of the farmers." The party said that the agricultural exports have repeatedly fallen in four years of Modi government - which led to a fall in market prices for farmers, while agricultural imports have risen manifold. "It is clear that Modi government sheds crocodile tears for the farmers. Does it not establish a conspiracy on part of government to benefit the importers/traders?" he asked.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever