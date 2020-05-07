Costume drama

Well-rounded archive

The Costume Gallery's online research library comprises links to webpages and images from period publications including fashion magazines, catalogues and books. An interesting section offers a close-up of the garments in James Cameron's Titanic. You learn intricate details — for instance, Rose’s entry into the film is marked by her iconic boarding suit which features a hat made of Milan straw with a double bow of striped capeline.

costumelibrary.com

It's fashion. Period.



Aishwarya Rai in the Last Legion

This Instagram page called APOA focuses on art and costumes in European, Scandinavian and American period dramas. So it has you covered whether you’re in the mood for the glitz of the Gatsby era, or Queen Elizabeth II and her corseted gowns. The page also mentions the name of the costume designer in the captions, thus giving credit where it’s very much due. Although it’s primarily women-centric, you can also find posts on fashionable men in period films, like James McAvoy in The Conspirator and Becoming Jane.

@perioddramas_apoa on Instagram

