Cosy Brunch Spots in Mumbai

One of the best things about winter is cosy brunches in the warm afternoon sun. Brunch was surely made up by a crazy genius - can you imagine being able to have sushi and waffles as part of the same meal? Spending the whole afternoon gulping down mouth-watering food and intoxicating beverages is the ideal Sunday. As restaurants across Mumbai resume their Sunday brunch, we’ve handpicked 5 of the best places to head to.

Italian bonanza



The Daily all Day Mumbai serves a fixed menu for brunch. The first course comprises soup or salad, followed by sandwiches or eggs, main course, and dessert. The Italian inspired menu includes Mushroom Cappuccino Soup, The Daily Tuna Salad, Roasted Pulled Chicken Sandwich, Scrambled Egg with Truffle Oil, Slow Roasted Roma Tomato Spaghetti, Chicken of Fire Flatbread, Dar Chocolate Buttermilk Waffle, and much more. They also serve cocktails, sangria, and beer.



AT: Ground Floor, Behind Shoppers Stop, SV Road, Linking Road, Bandra West

CALL: 09920446633

COST: Rs 1400+ taxes for food only and Rs 2100+ taxes with alcohol



Distanced brunching



The reimagined Sunday brunch at JW Cafe includes Indian, Continental, and Oriental dishes. Be seated comfortably, scan the QR code, and order dishes via the digital menu all the while maintaining social distancing. 15 live counters will be serving brunch favourites, namely, waffles, appam, kheema pav, and more. There will be much for non-vegetarians to relish in the form of barbeque style grilled meats and seafood, sushi, and Dum biryani. Fresh pasta and pizza will be served by the hotel’s Italian restaurant, Romano’s. A range of beers, wines, and spirits will be served as well.

CALL: 91676155611

AT: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, IA Project Road, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Sahar, Chakala

COST: Rs Rs 2500+ taxes for food and Rs 3300+ taxes with alcohol

LOG ONTO: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/bomsa-jw-marriott-mumbai-sahar/

Global fare



The Table hosts a-la-carte brunch every Sunday. Their exhaustive global inspired menu includes a vast range of salads, eggs, breakfast favourites, and main dishes. Expect to find everything from a Pink Grapefruit and Avocado Salad (Rs 850), and Belgian waffles (Rs 640), to Miso Crab Omelette (Rs 1100). Their specialities include Spinach and Smoked Salmon Cannelloni (Rs 1045) with house made ricotta, Braised Lamb Hash (Rs 1060), and Breakfast Quesadilla (Rs 785). They serve a variety of mocktails, cocktails, and sangria, including Hibiscus Collins (Rs 850) and Scotch Sour (Rs 1100).

AT: Kalapesi Trust Building, Near Hotel Suba Palace, CS Maharishi Marg, Colaba

CALL: +912222825001

LOG ONTO: http://thetable.in/



From waffle to sushi

The Seven Kitchens at St. Regis is the place to be if you wish to indulge in multiple cuisines. Their brunch buffet will be a multi-cuisine spread with continental, Asian, and Indian dishes. In addition to the classic waffles, pancakes, hash browns, and salads, they will have live counters for pizza, sushi, even chaat. Those with a sweet tooth will be spoilt for choice with pies, tarts, and cakes on offer.

AT: 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

CALL: 61628422

COST: Rs 3300 AI for food and Rs 4750 AI with alcohol

LOG ONTO: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/hotel-information/restaurant/bomxr-the-st-regis-mumbai/

Goan fiesta at home

Serving delectable Goan dishes, O Pedro is offering brunch boxes that can be ordered in. Their brunch boxes are ideal for anyone who wants to stay home yet enjoy a decadent meal in the comfort of their homes. The vegetarian box includes marinated burrata, jar of avocado spread, poees, basil chilly bloody Mary mix, and balchow butter while the non-vegetarian box comprises organic eggs, poees, choriz chilly mix, basil chilly Bloody Mary mix, and balchow butter.



CALL: 7506525554

AT: Unit No 2, Plot No C-68, Jet Airways - Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex

COST: Rs 1700

LOG ONTO: https://www.opedromumbai.com/

