Search

Could wine increase footfalls in theaters? Asks director Nag Ashwin, faces backlash on Twitter

Published: May 17, 2020, 17:10 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Mahanati director Nag Ashwin suggests serving wine/beer in theaters could increase footfalls. Netizens call him out for his idea!

Nag Ashwin Picture Courtesy: YouTube
Nag Ashwin Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Due to the lockdown that has been imposed on the nation due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, cinema halls and theaters continue to stay shut and the business continues to suffer. Some of the most promising and awaited films that we were looking forward to will now directly stream on the OTT platforms.

Amid this, Mahanti director Nag Ashwin tweeted something that didn't go down well with the netizens. This is what he tweeted- "Once In a talk with Suresh Babu Garu and Rana, it came up what if theatres get a license to serve Beer/Breezer/Wine, like in other countries..could it increase footfalls...could it save the theatre business (which does need saving)...what do you think? Good idea, bad idea?." (sic)

Have a look right here:

And when it came to the reactions of the Twitterari, this is how the reactions came in. The first one wrote this- "This is probably the most disgusting thing that I've heard..
Just imagine if any drunken person passed Or start behaving abusively, then most of the audience will suffer. This can turn and lose family audiences especially!!" (sic) Have a look:

Another one wrote- "Bad idea Then Families won't come to theaters." (sic):

And another reaction was- "pathetic idea." (sic)

Well, what do you have to say about his tweet? Do you agree with the filmmaker's thoughts?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK