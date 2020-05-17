Could wine increase footfalls in theaters? Asks director Nag Ashwin, faces backlash on Twitter

Due to the lockdown that has been imposed on the nation due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, cinema halls and theaters continue to stay shut and the business continues to suffer. Some of the most promising and awaited films that we were looking forward to will now directly stream on the OTT platforms.

Amid this, Mahanti director Nag Ashwin tweeted something that didn't go down well with the netizens. This is what he tweeted- "Once In a talk with Suresh Babu Garu and Rana, it came up what if theatres get a license to serve Beer/Breezer/Wine, like in other countries..could it increase footfalls...could it save the theatre business (which does need saving)...what do you think? Good idea, bad idea?." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Once In a talk with suresh babu garu and rana, it came up what if theaters get license to serve beer/breezer/wine, like in other countries..could it increase footfalls...could it save the theater business (which does need saving)...wat do you think? Good idea, bad idea? — Nag Ashwin (@nagashwin7) May 15, 2020

And when it came to the reactions of the Twitterari, this is how the reactions came in. The first one wrote this- "This is probably the most disgusting thing that I've heard..

Just imagine if any drunken person passed Or start behaving abusively, then most of the audience will suffer. This can turn and lose family audiences especially!!" (sic) Have a look:

Another one wrote- "Bad idea Then Families won't come to theaters." (sic):

And another reaction was- "pathetic idea." (sic)

Well, what do you have to say about his tweet? Do you agree with the filmmaker's thoughts?

