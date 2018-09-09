Couldn't win Asiad gold due to high fever, reveals rower Dattu Bhokanal

other-sports

Dattu Bhokanal had finished sixth in the men's single sculls competition in the Asiad after his boat had capsized. Despite a good start, the rower lost momentum and missed a podium finish

Dattu Bhokanal

Ace rower Dattu Bhokanal, who was part of India's gold medal winning team in the men's quadruple sculls event at the Asian Games, on Saturday said his single sculls performance was affected due to high fever.

Besides the gold, India won two bronze medals and were in five finals of the rowing competition. Dattu had finished sixth in the men's single sculls competition in the Asiad after his boat had capsized. Despite a good start, the rower lost momentum and missed a podium finish. Dushyant Chauhan, who had won bronze in lightweight single sculls at Incheon, defended his third place in the event while Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar helped India win another bronze in the men's lightweight double sculls.

"I couldn't win gold due to high fever and was not fit even before the tournament. Since August 19, I had fever, but still managed to train," Dattu said. "On race day [August 23], my boat [single sculls] toppled and I fell into the water. My ears and nose got blocked and it aggravated my fever," he added. "I could have performed much better had I not had health issues to battle with," Dattu said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever