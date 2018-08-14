Counter-protest drowns out white supremacist rally outside the White House

international

Only about 20 white nationalists trickled in at Washington, as a larger group of at least 300 counter-protesters awaited them, shouting "Shame!" and "Get out of my city!" and jeering them loudly

A white supremacist rally outside the White House fizzled out after only a handful of neo-Nazis showed up and were massively outnumbered by hundreds of counter-protesters. In an effort to avoid a repeat of the chaos of a deadly protest in Charlottesville exactly a year ago, police made sure the white supremacists and counter-protesters did not come into contact.

