Counting underway for Jammu and Kashmir civic polls

Counting was underway on Saturday for the recently concluded Jammu and Kashmir municipal polls, with preliminary results showing that the BJP was heading for a major victory in Jammu while mixed results were seen in the Kashmir Valley.

By 11 a.m., the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 23 out of the 33 wards with the Congress winning eight seats and the Independents two.

In Kishtwar, independents had won nine while the Congress one out of the 10 results declared so far.

For the Bhaderwah municipal committee, the Congress won six, the BJP three and Independents four seats.

In Kathua and Hiranagar, the BJP were declared elected in 13, the Congress in eight and the independents in seven wards.

The Congress won all the seven seats in Bannihal.

In the Valley, the victory margins in most wards were very low with some candidates getting elected with just three to 10 votes.

In Ganderbal, out of 17 wards, 13 were won by Independents while the Congress and BJP secured two each.

In Uri, the Congress candidates won six and the independents seven out of the total 13 wards.

The BJP won seven seats in Anantnag.

In Srinagar, independents and BJP candidates were poised to win most of the seats as their candidates were leading.

By Saturday afternoon, all the results were likely to be announced thereby successfully concluding the municipal electoral exercise that was held in four phases after 13 years.

The regional National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party did not participate in the polls.

