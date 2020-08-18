Countries struggle with surging COVID cases, dwindling economy

A woman shops at Khlong Toei Market in Bangkok. Thailand's economy contracted at a 12.2 per cent annual rate in the April-June quarter, its sharpest downturn since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. Pic/AP

Countries across the world are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19, some for the second time, even as the pandemic batters the economy, with a few nations witnessing a record contraction.

Japan's economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8 per cent in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released on Monday. Media reported the latest drop was the worst since World War II. But the Cabinet Office said comparable records began in 1980. The previous worst contraction was in 2009, during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009."

Thai economy shrinks 12.2 per cent

In Thailand, the economy contracted at a 12.2 per cent annual rate in the April-June quarter, its sharpest downturn since the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. The data reflect a deterioration of business activity, with the country virtually closed to international travel due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, cases continued to rise in South Korea, which counted its fourth straight day of triple-digit increases in infections on Monday at 197, taking the total count to 15,515, including 305 deaths.

The government had drawn up a special holiday on Monday with hopes of spurring domestic consumption. But as infections in the capital region increase, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urged people to stay home.

Sharp rise in cases after deadly Lebanon blast

Lebanon is facing a surge in coronavirus cases after a devastating blast at the Beirut port earlier this month killed scores and wounded thousands, prompting medical officials to urge on Monday for a two-week lockdown. On Sunday, Lebanon registered 439 new virus cases and six fatalities. Virus numbers were expected to rise following the August 4 explosion. The blast overwhelmed the city's hospitals and also badly damaged two that had a key role in handling virus cases.

Medical officials had warned of the dangers of crowding at hospitals in the aftermath of the explosion, at funerals or as people searched through the rubble. So far, COVID-19 has infected 8,881 people and killed 103 in the country of 5 million.

NZ delays poll; Oz records highest daily deaths

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delayed New Zealand's elections by four weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland. The election had been scheduled for September 19 but will now be held on October 17. The Auckland outbreak has grown to 58 infections, all thought to be connected, giving health officials hope the virus isn't spreading beyond the cluster.

Meanwhile, Australia on Monday recorded its highest count in daily COVID-19 deaths at 25, taking the country-wide toll to 421. With 282 new cases, its total tally stands at 23,576 cases.

Brazil daily cases drop drastically

More than 23,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Brazil in the past 24 hours, while the death toll increased by over 600, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil now has a total of 3,340,197 confirmed cases and 1,07,852 deaths. Earlier, Brazil had 41,576 new cases and 709 new deaths.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever