Country races against time to send aid to flood-hit Kerala state

While the Centre has announced Rs 500 cr interim relief, Indians send truckloads of basic necessities, cash to ravaged state

ICGS Vijit, which is transporting relief material to Kerala, will likely reach Kochi by Monday

Help has started pouring in by the truckloads from across the country. Mumbai and its sister cities, too, pitched in, with the public at large showing immense solidarity with Kerala. Speaking to mid-day, Girish Nair, from Bassein Kerala Samajam, Vasai West, said they had collected seven trucks full (50 metric tons) of rice, water and biscuits, which were taken to the Naval Dockyard, from where ICGS (patrol vessel) Vijit left for Kerala with relief material late last night. It is expected to reach Kochi on Monday.

Nair added, "We received a tremendous response and are coordinating with the Kerala government, who have assured that they will airlift the second batch, which will contain milk powder, toiletries, sanitary napkins, clothes, candles, etc, in large quantities. We will continue collecting the same. We have cancelled Onam celebrations and are hoping to raise around Rs 20 lakh, which will be donated to the CM's relief fund. Also, SSC and HSC toppers whom we felicitate with cash prizes, have told us to use the money for the cause."

CP Sajeevan, World Malyali Council, said, "Some of our members have already contributed over Rs 50 lakh to the CM's relief fund. We are in the process of collecting more. Also, some are contributing food grains, potable water and medicines."

Aid from Centre too little

While most state governments have come forward and announced financial aid to Kerala, varying from R5 crore to Rs 10 crore, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced Rs 20 crore in financial aid. Also, additional funds will be coming in from corporate and industrial houses in the UAE.

Anand Neelakantan, a well-known writer, told mid-day, "It was unfortunate to get an initial announcement of Rs 100 crore from Rajnath Singh as against the R1,220 crore that Kerala CM had requested. Today, the prime minister has announced Rs 500 crore as interim relief, which seems unfair, as Chennai, a single city, was given Rs 1,000 crore during its deluge. In Kerala, 13 of the 14 districts are affected. Hope the Centre increases the relief fund amount soon."



Sub jail in Palakkad

Animal deaths cross 600

Along with bodies of people, carcasses of animals, too, have been found strewn all over the state. Dr NN Sasi, director at Directorate of Animal Husbandry at Thiruvanathapuram, said, "We have found carcasses of over 600 pets and other animals, including cows, buffaloes, pigs, etc, from flood affected areas. The number will surely be in the thousands as we are getting reports almost daily. We are closely monitoring the situation and are updating the state government."



Relief material including rice, water and biscuits collected by Bassein Kerala Samajam from Vasai West

As per our records, we had poultry of around 1.50 lakh. We suspect that a major chunk has got washed away. Also, most houses have at least 5 to 6 hens, which may have been impacted severely. And, as cows, buffaloes and dogs are usually tied up in house compounds, they, too, may not have survived. Out of 650 domestic elephants in Kerala, we have information that almost all are safe, and some elephants have been isolated and taken to small areas of dry land, where they are being fed and taken care of.

On Saturday, two gates of Malampuzha dam was also opened causing a flood like situation in areas in and around the dam.

No problem at state's jails

While the rest of the state is in the grip of massive floods, the jails in Kerala, because of being located on higher ground, are safe. Sunik Kumar, Chief Welfare Officer, Prisons, said, "We have around 7,500 prisoners lodged in 53 jails, including two women's prisons and a women's open jail. Of these, 3,200 are convicts, including 21 who have capital punishment. So far, no untoward happenings have been reported from the prisons, but we are hoping that the situation comes under control soon. We have a low stock of food grain and other food items in prison kitchens."

Shivaraman, jail in-charge of District Jail in Wayanad, said, "The roads outside the prison are flooded, but the water has not come in. The situation is slowly improving. We have enough food and water."

PJ Salim, superintendent at Special Sub Jail, Ernakulam, said, "We have around 100 under-trial prisoners [all male]. The flood waters have entered the jail, but the situation is not so bad. The prisoners' cells are already on a higher level."

At the Special Sub Jail, Palakkad, located inside the Tipu Fort, the canal dividing the Fort and the main road was overflowing, resulting in choking of drain lines inside the prison. This was cleared quickly, jail officials said.

