Country singer John Prine dies at 79, due to COVID-19 complications

A week after being hospitalised for coronavirus, singer-songwriter John Prine died from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 73, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

On March 29, the country musician's family announced that the singer is in a critical condition in hospital after a "sudden onset" of coronavirus symptoms. The statement was shared on the singer's official Twitter handle. He was hospitalised on March 26 and intubated March 28 night.

The news racked up many tributes and recovery prayers from his vast number of followers. The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter had an illustrious 50-year career with an impressive array of country and folk music on his list. The two-time cancer survivor singer is known for songs like 'Sam Stone,' 'Paradise', 'Illegal Smile', to name a few.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever