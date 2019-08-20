Countrywide alert sounded after group of 4 including ISI agent enter India

national

The police have been instructed to put up checkpoints in specific areas and keep an eye on the vehicles and also interrogate suspects

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

After the district administration came to know that a group of four people have entered the country along with an ISI agent on Afghanistani passports, a high alert was sounded in the entire country including Rajasthan-Gujarat border on Monday. A letter from Sirohi Superintendent of Police Kalyanmal Meena has been sent to all police stations and it says, "Four people with ISI agent on Afghanistani group passports have entered India due to which a high alert has been sounded in the country including Rajasthan, and Gujarat border. They can carry out terrorist activity anytime."

The police have been instructed that strict checking should be conducted in crowded areas such as hotels and bus stations in order to avoid the possibility of any untoward incident. The police have been instructed to put up checkpoints in specific areas and keep an eye on the vehicles and also interrogate suspects.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies