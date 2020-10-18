Couple alert! Is Rithvik Dhanjani dating Monica Dogra?

After his break up with Asha Negi earlier this year, Rithvik Dhanjani is said to be seeing singer Monica Dogra. What has added credence to the rumour is Dogra's post about her first meeting with the telly actor when they were contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. The duo is said to have collaborated on a new project.

Taking to Instagram, Monica Dogra wrote in her "co-actor appreciation post", "@rithvik_d and I struck up a very real friendship during #fearfactor #kkk8. I met him in the dining hall with spinach salad stuck in my teeth. I smiled at him and had a whole conversation and he didn't even tell me. I went to the loo and came back and I was like ummmm. You didn't wanna tell me I had a big green leaf in my front tooth this whole time?! What the hell! He smiled his 1000 watt smile and said he wanted to be a gentleman. [sic]"

Further talking about how their bond grew, Dogra wrote, "Throughout that season, he had my back when I was scared, or when I wanted to give up. We danced when we could and meditated like we should. Years later, we may not hang as much as I'd like, but I can tell you this man is just a light in my life. I didn't know but now I can vouch for the fact that he's also a hell of an actor. Holy shit! I am so excited to work with him. [sic]"

The two have become thick friends over the years. Monica, in her post, further added, "We almost died together when we first met, and now we are making art together and I'm so excited to share it with the world at some point..... but for now, I can say, just being around someone you love.... doing what you love.... is a gift I don't wanna take for granted. @rithvik_d - they don't make em like you very often. You're an incredible man and a brilliant artist. Big up. Thanks for fighting for me. I love you."

Fans were all hearts over Monica's post. Some even wondered what's brewing between the two.

Monica Dogra has appeared in films like Dhobi Ghat, Rock On!!, David, The Spectacular Jihad Of Taz Rahim, and has hosted a music show titled The Dewarists.

Talking about Rithvik Dhanjani, the actor is best known for his role in Pavitra Rishta, where starred opposite Asha Negi. Asha and Rithvik were in a relationship for more than seven years. They broke up in 2020. The two fell in love with each other while working on the Zee TV show.

Also Read: Rithvik Dhanjani To Ex-Girlfriend Asha Negi: You Are The Epitome Of Love

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news