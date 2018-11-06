Couple arrested for beating 28-year-old son to death

crime

The deceased had a fight with his parents, following which he was beaten to death

Representational Picture

A couple was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district on Tuesday on the charge of beating their son to death over a family dispute, a police officer said. The deceased, Arbind Kumar Chaurasia, 28, was allegedly caned to death by his parents at Maheskhunt village in Gogri sub-division of the district on Monday night, following an altercation, he said.



"Chaurasia, who had deserted his wife, would regularly engage in fights with his parents over the matter. He was also having an extra-marital affair," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) P K Jha said. On Monday, too, he had a fight with the parents, following which he was beaten to death, he noted. An FIR has been lodged in the case at Maheshkhunt police station and an investigation is underway, Jha said, adding that Chaurasia's body has been sent to Khagaria Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

In another incident, a journalist of a Ranchi-based Hindi daily who had been facing threats was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Chatra district, authorities said on Tuesday. Chandan Tiwary, who worked for the "Aaj", was abducted from Pathhalgada, the police said.

According to police officials, Tiwary was found in the Balthar forest in a badly wounded condition. He succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. "Our correspondent has been brutally killed," the newspaper's Resident Editor Amit Kumar Agarwal told IANS. "Tiwary had filed a complaint in April regarding threats to his life. But he was not provided with any security," Agarwal said. He said the police had set up a special team to probe the killing.

"But our reporters have handed over a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Chatra seeking a CBI probe. It is the duty of the government to provide security to journalists. We also demand compensation to the family," Agarwal added. Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Kumar Singh said efforts were on to nab the killers.

In 2016, another journalist of a Hindi daily was shot dead in Chatra.

With inputs from PTI

