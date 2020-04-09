Couple arrested for hosting wedding with 50 guests amid lockdown

At a time when people across the globe are practicing social distancing and staying at home to contain the spread of Coronavirus, a couple in South Africa was arrested for hosting a wedding with 50 guests and a priest.

According to the Daily Mail, police officers dramatically stormed into the wedding of the couple, Jabulani Zulu, 48, and his bride Nomthandazo Mkhize, 38, on Sunday with guns, thus interrupting the ceremony. The photos and videos of the incident were shared widely on social media in which the arrested couple is seen getting into the police vehicle.

Apart from the bride and the groom, the priest who ordained the wedding and the guests in attendance were arrested and taken to a police station. The group was later released on bail of R 1000 each(approximately Rs 4169) and was pressed charges while being presented in court on Monday.

The country imposed a three-week lockdown on March 27 as a precautionary measure from the deadly virus.

With inputs from agencies

