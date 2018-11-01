Couple arrested for strangulating girl to death, says Police

crime

A couple was arrested Wednesday for allegedly strangulating a girl to death at their residence in northeast Delhi's Welcome and then dumping her body at north Delhi's Timarpur, police said. The girl, aged around 11-12, used to go for tuition classes to her neighbour Ruksar's (32) residence, they added. On October 22, she went for the tuition classes at around 11 am, but did not return home, the police said, adding that the girl also used to help in the household chores at Ruksar's residence.

On October 22, while the girl was trying to fetch an object from an upper shelf, it slipped and hit her on the face and she started crying, the police said. Irked by her wailing, Ruksar's husband Rajab (34) slapped her hard and she lost consciousness, they said, adding that Rajab was scared that after gaining consciousness, she might inform her parents. The couple kept the girl confined and on October 27, strangulated her, the police said. Rajab then put the body in a trolley bag, took it on his scooter and dumped it at the roadside near the Yamuna Biodiversity Park, they added.

The police were informed about an unclaimed bag lying at the spot Sunday morning. A police team reached the spot and found the girl's body. Ruksar and Rajab were called for questioning and they claimed that the girl had left their house after the tuition classes on October 22, the police said. They were again thoroughly interrogated Wednesday, during which they confessed to killing the girl, the police said. The accused were frequently changing their statements, they added.

