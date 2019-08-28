Couple attempts self-immolation outside police station in Mathura

crime

According to the couple, the police were not taking action as inspector Deepak Nagar was friends with him

A couple attempted to self-immolate outside a police station in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. This was allegedly because the police did not take action over a complaint which they had filed against a local muscleman. A video which was shot by their son, who can be heard crying in the background was shared on social media by a lot of people. In the video, one can see a man and woman setting themselves on fire as a cop rushes to douse the flames with a blanket. The two were in a critical state when they were taken to a hospital. The man has been identified as Jugendra. He and his wife had reportedly visited the police station many times to seek action over their complaint against Satyapal, who was harassing them.

According to the couple, the police were not taking action as inspector Deepak Nagar was friends with him. Additional Director General (ADG) Ajay Anand took cognisance of the issue and issued a suspension of the accused police inspector who already has several complaints against him. The Superintendent of Police, Mathura has ordered for investigation of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Minister Shrikant Sharma has also assured investigation and strict action has been taken against the culprits.

