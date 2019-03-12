Couple charged for duping businessman of Rs 5.5 crore in Andheri

crime

The accused couple identified as Amit and Himakshi Sinha presented the victim with forged documents with profits seeking investments to launch a spiritual channel.

A couple has been booked by the Amboli police for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 5.5 crore on the pretext of investing in a media channel. The accused couple identified as Amit and Himakshi Sinha presented the victim with forged documents with profits seeking investments to launch a spiritual channel, Aan­a­ndam.

The Sinhas introduced themselves to the complainant, Prasanna Pra­b­hu (48) in 2015, as the co-founders of a media company called Amazing India Television Private Limited at a media conference. The Sinhas informed Prabhu about their launch of a spiritual television channel Aana­ndam, by the end of 2016. In a business proposition, they showed promising profits in their new venture. After this meeting, Prabhu was interested in the idea and then the accused couple persuaded him by forged documents of their company - Amazing India Television Pvt Ltd. After looking at the documents, Prabhu invested Rs 5.5 crore in their company to earn some profits, said police. However, after a few months, they stopped answering his calls and messages.

Prabhu said, “Whenever I called Amit Sinha to know the status of the channel, he dodged the question, claiming the work is underway and the company is still looking for more investors. Finally, after three years when I saw no hope of getting my money back, I approached police and registered a complaint against the couple.”

According to Free Press Journal, the Amboli police booked Amit and Himakshi Sinha under different sections of the Indian Penal Code for forgery for purpose of cheating (section 468), cheating (section 420) and conspiracy (section 120B). The investigation is underway as the police are yet to verify the allegations against the Sinhas.

