Couple commits suicide after quarrel, 8-month-old baby orphaned

Parents of an 8-month-old baby committed suicide in their house in Puducherry leaving him orphaned. A quarrel took place between the couple.

The child's father was an alcoholic and worked at a private firm. The police said the couple used to fight quite frequently.

The man was drunk on Wednesday when he came home and got into a dispute with his wife. His wife allegedly hanged himself when he had gone out. He too ended his life when he returned home, according to the police.

The case came to light when the neighbours informed the police. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

The police has registered a case.

The couple's 8-month-old child was orphaned and was handed over to the couple's relatives who rushed to Puducherry from Tiruchy when they got the information of the deaths.

(with inputs from PTI)

