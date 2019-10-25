MENU

Couple crossing road escapes miraculously after car jumps red light

Updated: Oct 25, 2019, 16:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Some have called it 'divine intervention' and some have called out the SUV driver for being irresponsible.

Pic courtesy/Phoenix Police Department
Pic courtesy/Phoenix Police Department

A video shared by the Phoenix Police Department shows an SUV jumping a red light and crashing with a Chevy Cruz. A few seconds here or there, and the car would have crashed into a couple. Some have called it 'divine intervention' and some have called out the SUV driver for being irresponsible.

Take a look at the video:

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the driver was not grievously injured and the SUV driver has been arrested for driving under the influence.

At the time of writing this article, the video had already received 1.4 K retweets and 3.2 K likes. One of the readers even commented saying "miracles happen every day, and we are fortunate to witness something like this happening".

