Couple crossing road escapes miraculously after car jumps red light

A video shared by the Phoenix Police Department shows an SUV jumping a red light and crashing with a Chevy Cruz. A few seconds here or there, and the car would have crashed into a couple. Some have called it 'divine intervention' and some have called out the SUV driver for being irresponsible.

Take a look at the video:

An angel in the form of a Chevy Cruz may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk at 53rd Ave & Indian School.



The innocent driver will be OK. The red-light runner was arrested for DUI. pic.twitter.com/Ypz8AQZrmi — Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) October 23, 2019

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the driver was not grievously injured and the SUV driver has been arrested for driving under the influence.

At the time of writing this article, the video had already received 1.4 K retweets and 3.2 K likes. One of the readers even commented saying "miracles happen every day, and we are fortunate to witness something like this happening".

