Couple crushed with car, chopped into pieces, shot in honour killing

In a shocking case of honour killing, a couple was brutally killed by nine people in a broad daylight on Sunday in Tarn Taran district in Punjab. The accused were close relatives of the deceased woman, police sources informed. The couple murdered, Amanpreet Kaur (21) and Amandeep Singh Aman (24), had got married last year against the wishes of the girl's parents.

According to India Today, the accused abducted the couple on Sunday when they were returning after their visit to a gurdwara in Chabhal in Tarn Taran. The accused abducted the couple near Raja Taal area and took them to Naushehra Dhala. The couple was allegedly dragged from the car near the house of the deceased identified as Amandeep Singh. In a statement, police have informed that the accused first crushed the couple with their car, cut their bodies in pieces with a sharp weapon and then fired at them from a close range.

Police had nabbed the deceased woman's father Amarjeet and mother Harvinder Kaur from the place where the couple was killed but were later they were released as they told the police that the couple was killed by the girl's cousins. A case has been filed against nine people at Sarai Amanat Khan police station.

In another case of honour killing, a 23-year-old boy and his newlywed wife from another community were set ablaze by the girl's family in Ahmednagar. The boy later succumbed to his injuries when he was being treated at a hospital-based in Pune. Mangesh was a resident of Naghot, which is located in Ahmednagar. Assistant Police Inspector Jayant Patil of Bund Garden police station said, "Around a month ago, Mangesh got married to his girlfriend Rukhmini whose family hails from Uttar Pradesh. On May 1, she went to visit her parents at her maternal house."

He added, " When her husband Mangesh came to receive her, an argument broke out between him and the family after which the suspect threw kerosene and fuel on the duo and set them on fire. According to a statement given by Rukmini, the case seems to be that of honour killing as Mangesh belonged to a lower caste while Rukhmini was from a different community."





