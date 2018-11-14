Couple found dead in Ghaziabad

national

The deceased were identified as Kanchan Gupta, 35, and her husband Pravesh Kumar, 24

Representational picture

A married couple was found dead at their rented home in Niti Khand Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Kanchan Gupta, 35, and her husband Pravesh Kumar, 24, they added.

Pravesh, a native of Saraswati Vihar Loni, was depressed as his wife had lodged a sexual abuse report against him in December 2017, for which he had been imprisoned for nearly four months and later bailed out, said city Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar. The case was still under trial in district courts.

Pravesh had a court date on Monday, however he did not attend it. As Pravesh did not go for the court date, his mother Shushila went to his flat in Niti Khand. No one responded to her repeated knocking and she sensed a foul smell emanating from the home, which prompted her to alert the police, officials said. Police broke the door of the flat and found the dead bodies of the couple. While Pravesh was hanging from the ceiling, Kanchan was lying on the bed with a foamy substance circling her mouth.

A suicide note was also recovered from the scene, in which Pravesh allegedly said he was taking this extreme step and nobody was responsible for it. Both bodies were sent for post-mortem yesterday. As per the autopsy report, Kanchan had died four days ago and she had either consumed poisonous substance or her husband had served it to her laced in drink or food, said the SP. Pravesh was Kanchan's second husband. She had a child of 13 years from her first marriage.

Couple of years ago, Pravesh and Kanchan used to work together in a mobile shop. During that period, the two were living together but not married. Kanchan had lodged a report of sexual assault against Pravesh to mount pressure on him for marriage, officials said. Even after their marriage, Pravesh was trial. "The deaths probably took place because Pravesh was depressed. Viscera of Kanchan has been preserved and sent for examination," the officer added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever