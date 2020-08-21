Couple hires pick-up auto; loot cash and vehicle after injuring driver

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Punjab police on Thursday arrested a couple for allegedly robbing an auto driver of his vehicle and cash. The alleged incident took place in Ludhiana on Wednesday night. The accused have been identified as Baljit Singh (36) and Kirna (32).

Interestingly, the couple was arrested when they were planning to loot another vehicle with the help of their accomplice Sunil Kumar. While the coupe was arrested, their accomplice managed to escape with the vehicle when the police reached the spot, reports Hindustan Times.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, Ramgarh police post-in-charge, said, "The accused had hired the pick-up auto of Dalbir Singh alias Ravi of Lalru, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, on August 16 on the pretext of shifting household items to Ludhiana. On reaching Jandiali village, the accused injured Dalbir and escaped with his pick-up auto and Rs 17,500 cash."

After his vehicle was robbed and cash looted, Dalbir filed a police complaint on August 17. The police registered the case under Section 379-B (snatching with hurt, wrongful restraint or fear of hurt) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The couple has an eight-year-old son, who has been handed over to the relatives after their arrest," ASI Singh said.

