Couple in New Delhi attacked by relative, woman dies on the spot

New Delhi: Pollice on Thursday said that a woman was allegedly killed and her husband suffered injuries after an attack by their relative in Nizamuddin area of the capital. The alleged incident occurred on late Wednesday night.

According to the police, the alleged incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. After the attack, the woman died on the spot while her husband received injuries.

Reportedly, all three worked as contract workers nearby. However, the accused had lost his job a few days back. He used to blame the duo for it and was waiting for revenge, police added.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

In another incident, a man was allegedly strangled to death at a milk godown in Makanpur village, said police on Wednesday. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday night.

The victim identified as Jadeep, aka Sonu Bhadana, a native of Meerut, dead with hands tied with a rope and mouth with a scarf. Police claim that the victim was strangled to death by a towel.

Primary investigation reveals that the victim was killed by some known person as both had consumed liquor before former was strangled to death, said Indira Puram Circle Officer Aparna Gautam.

Police have recovered a bottle of whisky, glasses and snacks from the spot. The victim worked as an accountant with a milk distributor.

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

