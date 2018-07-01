Search

Couple jumps to death into canal along with their 2 kids

Jul 01, 2018, 17:32 IST | PTI

"The husband-wife duo ended life by jumping into the Narmada main canal near Jamiyatpura village along with their two children around midnight on Saturday," official of Adalaj police station said

Representational Image

A couple has allegedly killed themselves along with their two children by jumping into a canal near Jamiyatpura village in Adalaj taluka of Gandhinagar district, police said.

"The husband-wife duo ended life by jumping into the Narmada main canal near Jamiyatpura village along with their two children around midnight on Saturday," official of Adalaj police station said.

Their bodies were fished out this morning, he added. The family belonged to Lapkaman village in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad, and were identified as Vishnuji Thakor (35), Sangeeta (31) and Janu (7). The police did not specify the age of the other child Janak.

"The reason behind their extreme step is not known yet," the official said adding that further investigation is on.

