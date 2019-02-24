Couple of ODIs prior to World Cup would have been ideal, feels Virat Kohli

cricket

India are playing two T20Is and five ODIs against Australia in what will be their last international assignment before the World Cup

Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli feels that it would have been "more logical" if his team could have played a couple of more ODIs instead of the two T20Is as a part of their World Cup preparations.

India are playing two T20Is and five ODIs against Australia in what will be their last international assignment before the World Cup. "Probably, a couple of more ODIs would have been more beneficial for both the teams. It would have been more ideal and logical," Kohli said on the eve of the opening T20I.

'Will respect govt decision'

Kohli said that his team will "respect the decision of the government" with regards to playing Pakistan in the World Cup in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack where 40 CRPF personnel were martyred. "Whatever the government and the board decide, we will eventually go by that and will respect that. So that is our stand on this particular issue."

