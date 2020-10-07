Couple Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap pull out of Denmark Open

Star Indian badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap on Tuesday pulled out of the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament, which will restart the international calendar at Odense from October 13. The BWF World Tour was shut down following the completion of the All England Championships in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I withdrew from Denmark Open. I decided that I will start the season from January only with the Asian tour," Saina, the London Olympics bronze-medallist, said.

The husband-wife duo had earlier sent their entries for the USD 750,000 (R5.50 crore) tournament and also submitted their consent letter to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) last month for the same. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals (October 3-11), three events in Asia (in November) to 2021 and also cancelled the Denmark Masters (October 20-25). The Denmark Open is thus the only World Tour event scheduled to be held in the remainder of the season.

Asked if she has any fitness concerns, Saina, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist, said: "There is no injury issue but if three tournaments were there it would have made sense...I thought directly from January, I can go for the Asian tour."

Kashyap, currently ranked world No. 24, also decided to skip the event for similar reasons.

