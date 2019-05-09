Couple share heartbreaking photos of beach that got filled with plastic within 1 year

international

The couple fell in love with the pink beach located in Indonesia's Komodo National Park. They re-visited the beach after a year and were heartbroken to see plastic littered all over the beach

The Pink Beach in 2018 (left) and currently the beach that has turned into a plastic beach (right). Pic/Instagram MARIE FE & JAKE SNOW

Marie Fe and Jake Snow are an Insta couple from Germany who have taken the internet by storm with their travel photography and exotic places filled Insta account. But the couple who have amassed over 490 thousand followers to date and counting are raising their voice for a noble cause.

Recently, the couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their vacay to a pink beach in Indonesia. In order to raise awareness of plastic pollution and educate people on World Earth Day, the couple shared pictures of their first visit to the picturesque pink sand and turquoise water beach in Indonesia's Komodo National Park. The couple first visited the beach in 2018 and instantly fell in love with the beauty of nature.

The couple visited the same beach after a gap of about one year and were horrified to see the beach covered with plastic all over it. The beach was covered with all kinds of trash and though the couple shared two similar images of the beach, one looked different from the other.



The pink beach in 2018 on the left and the beach filled with plastic in 2019 on the right

Marie Fe who hails from Germany and her partner Jake Snow who belongs to Australia shared two different images of the pink beach with their followers on the occasion of World Earth Day. The couple captioned the picture: 2018 PINK BEACH —> 2019 PLASTIC BEACH. These two photos were taken in exactly the same spot one year apart from each other, with sad emojis.

The couple asked their followers to join them in order to make beaches and the earth plastic free and to come forward and pledge to refuse single-use of plastic. The couple also shared a video of the pink beach with plastic littered all over the pink sand of the serene beach. In the video, Marie Fe and Jake Snow are seen collecting plastic from the beach as they are joined by fellow tourists. They captioned the post: If we don't stop covering up plastic, plastic will cover up our world!

Seeing the pink sand and turquoise water beach turning into a beach covered with trash has left netizens heartbroken. One Insta user wrote, 'WHAT?! This is terrible!' while another user urged everyone to pick up their trash.

