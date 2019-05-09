Couple share heartbreaking photos of beach that got filled with plastic within 1 year
The couple fell in love with the pink beach located in Indonesia's Komodo National Park. They re-visited the beach after a year and were heartbroken to see plastic littered all over the beach
Marie Fe and Jake Snow are an Insta couple from Germany who have taken the internet by storm with their travel photography and exotic places filled Insta account. But the couple who have amassed over 490 thousand followers to date and counting are raising their voice for a noble cause.
Recently, the couple took to Instagram to share pictures from their vacay to a pink beach in Indonesia. In order to raise awareness of plastic pollution and educate people on World Earth Day, the couple shared pictures of their first visit to the picturesque pink sand and turquoise water beach in Indonesia's Komodo National Park. The couple first visited the beach in 2018 and instantly fell in love with the beauty of nature.
2018 PINK BEACH —> 2019 PLASTIC BEACH ðÂÂ± : These two photos were taken in exactly the same spot one year apart from each other ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ : It’s #EARTHDAY today and this is the reality of the horrible situation we find ourselves in ! Even the most secluded and untouched beauties of the world like this Pink Beach in the Komodo Islands are being drowned in plastic! : We never imagined that upon return to our favourite beach in the world we would find such a disturbing scene! It really broke our hearts to see the amount of rubbish that had washed up on this once beautiful beach ðÂÂ«ðÂÂ : If we don’t act now, this will become a normality! Our beaches our oceans and our world will be covered in plastic âÂÂ Photoshopping the rubbish out wont fix the problem, showing the reality of what’s going on, will! Let’s call this what it is, a #plasticparadise !! How many beautiful places do you know that have become a plastic paradise? : We want to start using the hashtag #plasticparadise to start shining a spotlight onto places we notice that have a real plastic problem! We hope that this honesty and exposure will bring about pressure that will lead to clean ups and change! : JOIN THE MOVEMENT, use #plasticparadise when you see a problem, share this post, refuse single use plastic and go one step further by letting businesses that still use them know that you don’t support it by verbalising your stance! ðÂÂªðÂÂ½ : #plastic#plasticpollution#conservation#earthday#earthday2019#earthdayeveryday#planetearth#mothernature#environment#love#plasticworld
The couple visited the same beach after a gap of about one year and were horrified to see the beach covered with plastic all over it. The beach was covered with all kinds of trash and though the couple shared two similar images of the beach, one looked different from the other.
The pink beach in 2018 on the left and the beach filled with plastic in 2019 on the right
Marie Fe who hails from Germany and her partner Jake Snow who belongs to Australia shared two different images of the pink beach with their followers on the occasion of World Earth Day. The couple captioned the picture: 2018 PINK BEACH —> 2019 PLASTIC BEACH. These two photos were taken in exactly the same spot one year apart from each other, with sad emojis.
The REALITY VS The Instagram Photo Part 2 : The second photo is a perfect example of how easy it is to cover up a disturbing reality! This beautiful Pink Beach isn’t so beautiful after all ðÂÂ : Our mission as photographers and influencers is to capture beauty and share it with the world to inspire and motivate people to live happier and healthier lives ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ In an effort to capture and share beauty to uplift people we sometimes find ourselves covering up or hiding things that aren’t beautiful or positive ðÂÂ : If we don’t stop covering up plastic, plastic will cover up our world ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂ¼âÂÂï¸Â It is easy to stay quiet and hide the problem, it is hard to speak out and call for action. This problem won’t fix itself, we need to be brave, we need to demand better from ourselves and others ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ As influencers it’s our duty!! : This isn’t someone else’s problem, this problem is all of ours! USE YOUR VOICE FOR GOOD ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ #plasticparadise#earthday#earth#nature#conservation#plastic##plasticpollution#bali#komodo#indonesia#dogood#beach#pinkbeach#mariefeandjakesnow#world#environment
The couple asked their followers to join them in order to make beaches and the earth plastic free and to come forward and pledge to refuse single-use of plastic. The couple also shared a video of the pink beach with plastic littered all over the pink sand of the serene beach. In the video, Marie Fe and Jake Snow are seen collecting plastic from the beach as they are joined by fellow tourists. They captioned the post: If we don't stop covering up plastic, plastic will cover up our world!
Seeing the pink sand and turquoise water beach turning into a beach covered with trash has left netizens heartbroken. One Insta user wrote, 'WHAT?! This is terrible!' while another user urged everyone to pick up their trash.
