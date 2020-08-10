Couple's embarrassment a result of vague rules

It was disconcerting to read a report in this newspaper that spoke about how a married couple was initially refused entry into a South Mumbai park. They then called local politicians after which they were allowed entry. The management too apologised to the couple, who said that they felt discriminated against.

The park rules disallow couples sitting and, what one can only presume, canoodling on the backbenches. These new rules were also in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the security personnel may only be doing their job, it is always wiser to have rules and regulations clearly spelt out, rather than give vague and obtuse directions to personnel manning gates of any public space, residential society, stores, etc. This clears confusion and both, the visitor and those in charge know about what is allowed and what is not. We see spaces have different rules and guidelines due to the crisis.

Safety, above all, is key but the staff at every establishment, open space or building must be well trained and have an absolute understanding of what goes and what is proscribed.

If possible, temporary signage should tell people about the rules governing the place. Where there is crystal clear clarity, there is less to negligible scope for misunderstanding and embarrassment through such incidents.

This edit, since the beginning of the outbreak, has been making a case for clear communication from all stakeholders, be it political leaders to housing society committees.

Vague and opaque policies have led to altercations and bitterness and such situations, especially in these trying times, can escalate into something more dangerous and totally unwarranted. Let those leading the way or at the helm, be decisive in their thought process, lucid, spot-on in framing the rules.

