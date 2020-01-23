Courageous and indomitable: Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary and said the Shiv Sena supremo was courageous and indomitable.

"Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions," Modi tweeted.

Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2020

Thackeray began his journey as a cartoonist with The Free Press Journal, but quit in 1960 to form his own political weekly, Marmik, PTI reported. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, too, remembered the Shiv Sena founder on his 94th birthday.

He wrote, ""Strict but loving, encouraging and energetic, Hindu hriday samrat and Shiv Sena Pramukh. The thoughts of Shiv Sena chief Vandana Balasaheb Thackeray will always guide us."

Other leaders, too, took to Twitter to remember Balasaheb.

Thackeray died on November 12, 2012, after a cardiac arrest. His annual address at Mumbai's Shivaji Park was immensely popular among his followers. Last year, a biopic titled 'Thackeray', starring Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was released on January 25, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates