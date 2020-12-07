Let's get cubing

When Hungarian architect and professor Erno Rubik invented the Rubik's Cube in 1974, he had his doubts about being able to actually solve it. But he managed to after a month of trying. In 2018, Australian national Feliks Zemdegs became the fastest to solve a Rubik's Cube - he took 4.22 seconds. Being able to solve the 3D combination puzzle is a badge of honour and it certainly isn't easy. So, if you want to acquaint your children with the challenge, EMPLIHI, a kids learning and engagement platform, is hosting a comprehensive eight-session online course.

An exercise that improves memory, agility and patience, the Rubik's Cube will also help kids to observe problems carefully. With 3x3 or 4x4 cubes, they will learn traditional solutions and techniques like Permute the Last Layer (PLL) and Orient Last Layer (OLL). And in case cracking world records fascinates your child, the basics of speed-cubing will also be touched upon. The best part? It's convenient, too. On booking, you get to choose your preferred date and time slot.

On: Every Wednesday, 4 pm to 5 pm

Log on to: insider.in

Email: info@emplihi.com (to check availability)

Cost: Rs 4,800 (for eight sessions

