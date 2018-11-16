Court agrees to hear criminal defamation complaint against Shashi Tharoor

Nov 16, 2018, 19:33 IST | IANS

After taking cognisance of the defamation complaint, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal set December 22 for recording the statement of complainant and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Babbar

A Delhi court on Friday agreed to hear criminal defamation complaint against Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor for his comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "a scorpion seated on a Shiv-ling".

After taking cognisance of the defamation complaint, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal set December 22 for recording the statement of complainant and Bhartiya Janata Party leader Rajeev Babbar.

Babbar has filed the complaint alleging that Tharoor made the statement with mala fide intention, which not only denigrates the Hindu deity but is also defamatory.

Babbar requested the court to initiate proceeding against Tharoor under Section 499/500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code.

Tharoor, while speaking at Bangalore Literature Festival on October 28, said: "Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shiv-ling. You cannot remove him with your hand and you cannot hit it with a 'chappal' (slipper) either."

Tharoor has quoted it recalling what an RSS member had told a journalist in 2012.

Babbar said he was hurt by the comment as the statement is not only baseless but is also misleading and defamatory. He also told the court that he treats Modi as an inspiration, and has the highest regards for the Prime Minister.

