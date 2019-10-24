Court asks Wadhawans for their say in property auction

In some relief for Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositors, the local magistrate court on Wednesday issued notice to the Wadhawans asking for their say in the matter of auctioning their perishable property.

However, a police officer said, "The Wadhawans have already issued an official statement saying they had no objection if their property attached was auctioned." The court issued the notice based on an application moved by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) regarding the auction.

The notice issued by Mumbai's Killa Court dated October 22 to defaulters of PMC Bank has details of perishable property, which can be auctioned by the investigating agency based on the court order under CrPC 102. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for November 13.

"There is a provision under CrPC 102, which allows us to auction perishable property. Based on that we moved an application before the court, which took cognisance of it and issued a notice to defaulters asking for their say," a senior officer said.

The EOW is planning to auction two private jets worth R34 crore, luxury cars, a yacht, speedboats and 15 cars, which were at their AliBaug bungalow. The officer said, "To avoid devaluation of property, we have initiated the auction process under the guidance of senior officers and legal advisors. By auctioning the property we will be able to recover R60-70 crore from the defaulters. Also, we have requested the RBI-appointed administrator to issue a notice to initiate the auction of other immovable properties."

Nov 13

Day the matter will be heard again

