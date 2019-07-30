Court awards death sentence to man accused of raping, murdering minor

crime

District Prosecution Officer (DPO), K P Ahirwar, said the man has been sentenced under various sections of the Indian Penal Code

Madhya Pradesh: A fast track court in Madhya Pradesh has awarded death sentence to a man accused who is of raping and murdering a minor. Judge K N Singh awarded the sentence to the accused identified as Deepak on Monday for raping and murdering a 5-year-old girl in Pipariya, on October 31, 2018. K P Ahirwar, the District Prosecution Officer (DPO) stated the accused has been sentenced under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"It was a very serious crime considering the victim was a 5-year-old who was raped and murdered. The victim was playing outside her house in Pipariya on October 31, 2018, when the accused lured her with chocolates and carried her away to a secluded spot where he first raped and then murdered the child by strangling her," Ahirwar stated.

"The police treated this case seriously and took prompt action in this case. The DNA examination of the accused was also carried out, the prosecution also pursued the case in earnest leading to his conviction. The court awarded him death sentence under Sections 302, life sentence under 376AB and also charged him under other relevant sections of the IPC," Ahirwar added.

In another incident, a woman was gang-raped by her husband's friend and a few of his friends under the pretext of job placement for her. According to the police, "The victim, who has a Masters Degree was introduced to the accused by her husband. The trio (accused and his friends) had promised the woman a job placement in a corporate firm. On Monday, the victim travelled along with the three accused in an autorickshaw which was driven by one of the suspects, Atul. She went for her interview which was scheduled in Bhavdan. Post that, she was informed that she has been shortlisted for the final round in Goa."

The police official added, "The trio asked her to immediately travel to Goa since this was a good job opportunity with a good salary. She accompanied the accused trio to Goa where she was given a drink which was laced with a sedative. She was then raped by the accused Vivek and Atul. They later brought her in a car to Katraj where they repeatedly raped her. Later, they threw her out of the moving car on an isolated road. Commuters then helped to rush her to a nearby hospital. We are currently investigating the case."

With inputs from ANI

