Court battle with Rebekah Vardy will turn into circus, fears Coleen Rooney

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen is feeling the pressure as she prepares for the upcoming court case against Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah.

The row erupted last October, when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories about her to the press via social media.

Rebekah then filed a 1 million pound (R9,41cr) defamation against Coleen in the London High Court.

According to a report in British entertainment magazine, OK!, Coleen fears the court case will become a circus.

"Coleen seems down and feels she is being put under pressure and almost bullied by Rebekah," as source said.



Rebekah Vardy

"She's struggling, not with her confidence of winning this, but because she knows what a circus it's going to be. She feels she's the one who is the victim. It's a real strain for her," the source added.

Coleen's lawyers had earlier expressed disappointment over Rebekah's decision to take a legal recourse against their client.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news