Court battle with Rebekah Vardy will turn into circus, fears Coleen Rooney

Updated: 12 September, 2020 12:36 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

The row erupted last October, when Coleen accused Rebekah of leaking fake stories about her to the press via social media.

Coleen Rooney
Coleen Rooney

Former England football captain Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen is feeling the pressure as she prepares for the upcoming court case against Leicester City star Jamie Vardy's wife, Rebekah.

Rebekah then filed a 1 million pound (R9,41cr) defamation against Coleen in the London High Court.
According to a report in British entertainment magazine, OK!, Coleen fears the court case will become a circus.

"Coleen seems down and feels she is being put under pressure and almost bullied by Rebekah," as source said.

Rebekah Vardy
Rebekah Vardy

"She's struggling, not with her confidence of winning this, but because she knows what a circus it's going to be. She feels she's the one who is the victim. It's a real strain for her," the source added.

Coleen's lawyers had earlier expressed disappointment over Rebekah's decision to take a legal recourse against their client.

First Published: 12 September, 2020 10:02 IST

coleen rooneyenglandfootballsports news

