Court grants bail to Arvind Kejriwal's nephew

Last month, the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Bansal from his residence in west Delhi's Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies about a firm

A court in Delhi on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's nephew Vinay Bansal arrested in connection with an alleged scam worth Rs 6 crore in the Public Works Department (PWD). Special Judge Kamini Lau granted him bail, asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with one local surety of the like amount.

Last month, the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested Bansal from his residence in west Delhi's Pitampura after he failed to give satisfactory replies about a firm. The son of Kejriwal's late brother-in-law Surender Bansal, he was a partner in a firm alleged to be involved in the scam.

The ACB registered an FIR on May 8, 2017 after a complaint that Surender Bansal got a tender below 46 per cent on behalf of company Renu Construction, on the estimated cost of Rs 4.9 lakh. It was also mentioned in the complaint that the quality of iron and cement supplied were not up to the mark.

During the probe, it was found that iron and cement were brought from Mahadeo Impacts, which was later found to be non-existent. Vinay Bansal was a partner with his father in Mahadeo Impacts.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

