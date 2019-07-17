Search

Court grants relief to Yogi Adityanath in 20-year-old murder case

Published: Jul 17, 2019, 13:09 IST | mid-day online desk

The case pertains to the murder of police constable Satya Prakash Yadav in Maharajganj district in 1999

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh: A special MP-MLA court granted big relief to Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister by rejecting a 20-year-old murder case filed against him. The case pertains to the murder in 1999 of police constable Satya Prakash Yadav in Maharajganj district. The Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) has probed the case and gave a clean-chit to Yogi Adityanath. The case went to CJM court Maharjganj which in 2018, rejected the charges filed against Adityanath. Now the MP-MLA court of Prayagraj also upheld the CJM court order and has dismissed the case against UP Chief Minister.

With inputs from ANI

