Court orders framing of molestation charges against R K Pachauri

crime

On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail on March 21

R K Pachauri

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of molestation charges against former TERI chief R K Pachauri, in a case of alleged sexual harassment lodged by his former colleague.

Metropolitan Magistrate Charu Gupta ordered framing of charges under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354 A (making physical contact, unwelcome and sexually coloured remarks) and 509 (teasing and using vulgar gesture and actions) of the Indian Penal Code. The court discharged him from certain sections and said it will formally frame the charges on October 20.

On February 13, 2015, an FIR was registered against Pachauri and he was granted anticipatory bail on March 21. He had earlier secured an interim order making it mandatory for media to publish or telecast the case with a title, "In any court, the allegations have not been proved and they may not be correct."

This order also said, "when such information is published in any page of a magazine or report, then it should be in middle of the page in bold letters and it should be five times larger than the font in which the article is being published." Pachauri has denied all the allegations.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever