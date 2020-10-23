Court orders wife to pay Rs 1,000 monthly maintenance allowance to husband

A family court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar has ordered a woman, who is a government pensioner, to pay a monthly maintenance allowance to her estranged husband, following a petition filed by the latter in this regard.

The woman and the husband have been living separately for many years. The man had filed a petition in 2013 under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking maintenance allowance from his wife.

The judge of the Family Court on Wednesday allowed the petition of complainant and ordered the woman to pay Rs 1,000 per month to her husband as maintenance allowance since she was a retired government servant and getting of Rs 12,000 pension per month.

