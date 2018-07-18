Court records witness's testimony via a whatsapp call from Kolhapur to Pune

Subhash Yatuppa Yadav 37, a resident of Chandgadh in Kolhapur had met with an accident back in 2016. Later due to the accident he had sustained injuries and due to which he was left partially disabled from his hip

A Kolhapur based youth who was left partially disabled after he met with a road accident two years back was allowed to give testimony in court via What App calling as he was unable to give his testimony in the Pune court before.

The case was heard in Pune based Judicial Magistrate First Class court of S M A Sayeed on Monday for around three and half hours and with the advancement of technology testimony was recorded via a video call and the matter is adjourned for a month.

Subhash Yatuppa Yadav 37, a resident of Chandgadh in Kolhapur had met with an accident back in 2016. Later due to the accident he had sustained injuries and due to which he was left partially disable from his hip.

Assistant public prosecutor Ujwala Pawar said, "As Yadav was the complainant his testimony was required for the accident before the court. Due to the disability that he rendered from the accident he was unable to come to Pune and give his testimony. Which we came to know after sending the summon regularly to him. Later when I had contacted him I came to know about his situation and on his behalf, I moved an application before the court to take his testimony via a WhatsApp call. As the testimony can be considered under the preview of law as well as under the Code of Criminal Procedure."

She further added, "Based on which on Monday, from Sinhagad police station we contacted Yadav's jurisdiction police which falls under the Kolhapur police. Who then directed the Chandagh police station and sent one constable to his house along with a smartphone. Thus the testimony along with the examination of the witness was done and now a month of adjournment is given."

Yadav said, "Due to this accident, I have lost my job as well as and have been rendered disable as well. This case is very important for me. I hope that the judgment comes in my favour as the accident has ruined my entire life."

