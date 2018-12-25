Court rejects Alok Nath's anticipatory bail application

national

Alok Nath had filed the bail application in the Mumbai court on December 14

Alok Nath

Actor Alok Nath has not been granted anticipatory bail in the rape case registered against him by screenwriter Vinta Nanda. The Dindoshi sessions court on Monday reserved the order on the application filed by Nath.

The actor had filed the bail application in the Mumbai court on December 14. The court on Monday allowed Nanda's intervention application. A 'detailed written submission' in connection with the case will be filed on December 26.

This time too, Nath was not present in the court. Nath's counsel DN Goburdhan has said that, "Nanda is a writer who is creating a fairytale and the story of Alice in Wonderland."

In the over hour-long argument in court, Nanda's counsel Dhruti Kapadia argued, "If Nanda is a storyteller then, he (Nath) is an actor posing as a 'sanskari babuji'. And if it was Alice in Wonderland, then why is the rabbit is not coming out of the hole?"

